  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torremolinos
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Torremolinos, Spain

1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 4
Chic Flats with Sea Views in Torremolinos Spain Torremolinos, located in Costa del Sol, is a…
$945,859
