Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Torremolinos, Spain

2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torremolinos, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Beachfront Apartments and Penthouses in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol Exclusive Malaga …
€624,000
