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Pool Apartments for sale in Torremolinos, Spain

penthouses
7
2 BHK
22
3 BHK
22
4 BHK
10
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4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/5
Beautiful ground floor apartment on the first line of the beach boasting a private garden, a…
$795,104
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4
Prestigious large penthouse with terrace and an amazing sea view located in a gated luxury c…
$780,182
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/6
Beautiful beach apartment with large terrace and private garden in a premium residential wit…
$735,105
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 6
Amazing ground-floor apartment with indoor spa, outdoor pool and landscaped gardens surround…
$578,511
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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