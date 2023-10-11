Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Torremolinos
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Torremolinos, Spain

2 BHK
3
3 BHK
3
4 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torremolinos, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Beachfront Apartments and Penthouses in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol Exclusive Malaga …
€624,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torremolinos, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern 1 to 4 Bedroom Apartments in the Demanding Area of Torremolinos The new-build apartme…
€550,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torremolinos, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern 1 to 4 Bedroom Apartments in the Demanding Area of Torremolinos The new-build apartme…
€410,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torremolinos, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 5
Real Estate with One or Two Bedrooms and Penthouses with a Private Pool Torremolinos is a be…
€469,000
