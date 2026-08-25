Seaview Apartments for Sale in Torremolinos, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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50 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in Torremolinos with Sea Views from Large Terraces Torremolinos is a lively coastal to…
$809 591
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4 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 4
Chic Flats with Sea Views in Torremolinos Spain Torremolinos, located in Costa del Sol, is a…
$756 036
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New Build Energy Efficient Flats with Stunning Open Views in Torremolinos This new developme…
$640 603
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 5
Fantastic ground-floor apartment with large private terrace, wellness spa and world-class gy…
$628 017
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$848 200
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$739 309
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1 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$472 241
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2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious ground floor apartment at the beach with private garden, large terrace, spa and be…
$880 781
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$761 087
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2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol Situated in the heart of …
$568 337
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol Situated in the heart of …
$623 413
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4 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
New Build Energy Efficient Flats with Stunning Open Views in Torremolinos This new developme…
$657 917
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1 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Elegant Apartments with Premium Communal Amenities in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of th…
$434 275
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
Stunning new built penthouse with a large terrace, swimming pools and world-class gym locate…
$1,58M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/4
Beach middle floor apartment with fully fitted kitchen, cozy covered terrace and panoramic s…
$608 569
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury ground floor apartment garden, community pool and gym in a quite area of Torremolinos…
$702 321
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4
Prestigious large penthouse with terrace and an amazing sea view located in a gated luxury c…
$780 182
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 4/4
Delightful city penthouse with fully fitted kitchen, private spacious terrace with panoramic…
$950 321
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$584 570
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol Situated in the heart of …
$587 694
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4 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$1,16M
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2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in Torremolinos with Sea Views from Large Terraces Torremolinos is a lively coastal to…
$746 152
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$1,21M
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2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New Build Energy Efficient Flats with Stunning Open Views in Torremolinos This new developme…
$513 637
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 4
Chic Flats with Sea Views in Torremolinos Spain Torremolinos, located in Costa del Sol, is a…
$706 020
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Floor 5
Beachfront Apartment with Panoramic Sea Views in Torremolinos, Malaga Located in Los Álamos,…
$1,86M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in Torremolinos with Sea Views from Large Terraces Torremolinos is a lively coastal to…
$1,30M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$1,53M
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2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol Situated in the heart of …
$460 617
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4 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Flats and Penthouses in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol The exclusive flats are locat…
$1,56M
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