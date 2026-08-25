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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Torremolinos, Spain

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penthouses
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1 BHK
13
2 BHK
47
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22 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 4
Chic Flats with Sea Views in Torremolinos Spain Torremolinos, located in Costa del Sol, is a…
$756 036
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$848 200
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$739 309
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1 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$472 241
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$761 087
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2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/6
Beautiful beach apartment with large terrace and private garden in a premium residential wit…
$735 105
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$584 570
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4 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$1,16M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$1,21M
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 4
Chic Flats with Sea Views in Torremolinos Spain Torremolinos, located in Costa del Sol, is a…
$706 020
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Floor 5
Beachfront Apartment with Panoramic Sea Views in Torremolinos, Malaga Located in Los Álamos,…
$1,86M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$1,53M
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4 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Flats and Penthouses in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol The exclusive flats are locat…
$1,56M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Flats and Penthouses in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol The exclusive flats are locat…
$1,61M
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1
First floor large family appartment with community pool and gym in a quite area of Torremoli…
$660 273
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Chic Flats with Sea Views in Torremolinos Spain Torremolinos, located in Costa del Sol, is a…
$656 619
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 6/6
Captivating penthouse  with stunning sea views, gym and indoor heated pool located in an exc…
$629 250
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/5
Beautiful ground floor apartment on the first line of the beach boasting a private garden, a…
$795 104
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$591 447
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2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Flats and Penthouses in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol The exclusive flats are locat…
$891 074
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 6
Amazing ground-floor apartment with indoor spa, outdoor pool and landscaped gardens surround…
$578 511
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$559 353
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