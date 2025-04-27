Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torre Pacheco
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Golf-course

Villas near golf course for sale in Torre Pacheco, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Torre Pacheco, Murcia An exclusive urbanization made up of 1…
$686,876
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Semi-detached villas in Dolores, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of 28 one-level semi-…
$287,880
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go