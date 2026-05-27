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Pool Townhouses in Torre-Pacheco, Spain

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Charming townhouse with private terrace, spacious rooftop terrace and access to community po…
$254,889
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Amazing townhouse with access to community pool, private rooftop terrace in a premium area n…
$266,528
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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