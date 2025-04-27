Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torre Pacheco
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Torre Pacheco, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES IN TORRE-PACHECO Newly built complex of 2 semi-detached corner bungal…
$261,621
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
TERRACED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL AND CLOSE TO RODA GOLF COURSE Luxury complex of 28 one le…
$284,230
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES IN TORRE-PACHECO Newly built complex of 2 semi-detached corner bungal…
$231,475
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go