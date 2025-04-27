Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for Sale in in Torre Pacheco, Spain

10 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES IN TORRE-PACHECO Newly built complex of 2 semi-detached corner bungal…
$261,621
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
$316,560
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Nice second-hand bungalow located in San Cayetano which is near San Javier with beautiful vi…
$139,499
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Exclusive villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Murcia 6 exclusive homes, each with its own design…
$850,553
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Torre Pacheco, Murcia An exclusive urbanization made up of 1…
$686,876
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
$275,937
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
$207,968
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
$247,600
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, Costa Calida Independent one-storey houses with a …
$272,613
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
2 unique villas in Roldan, Torre Pacheco, Murcia Each home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathroo…
$642,277
