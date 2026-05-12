Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torre-Pacheco
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for Sale in in Torre-Pacheco, Spain

;
villas
123
chalets
7
bungalows
30
townhouses
24
House Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Amazing villa featuring a private pool, sunny rooftop terrace and open-plan living in a sere…
$372,309
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Attractive villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and stunning sea view  located cl…
$480,762
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Charming massive villa with private pool, English patio basement and luxury finishes set in …
$958,179
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern cozy villa equipped with private pool and huge roof top terrace located close to spor…
$306,932
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Brilliant villa with swimming pool, expansive rooftop terrace and private parking area locat…
$359,708
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious villa with private pool, garden, large roof top terrace and panoramic nature views,…
$783,608
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
Villa 5 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 144 m²
Radiant spacious villa with rooftop entertaining, private pool and seamless open-plan living…
$987,067
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Beautiful villa equipped with private pool and huge roof top terrace located close to sports…
$369,210
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Opulent turnkey villa with rooftop terrace located in a resort with beach lagoon, restaurant…
$453,083
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Fantastic villa with pool, located inside a prestigious resort with a beach lagoon, padel co…
$342,525
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Amazing villa with panoramic views, private plunge pool and lushed courtyard located in an e…
$380,266
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
Go