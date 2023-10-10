Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Torre Pacheco
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Torre Pacheco, Spain

villas
28
chalets
5
townhouses
32
House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
4 room house with by the sea in Torre Pacheco, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 3
New villa on the first line of the lake in the exclusive residential complex Santa Rosalia L…
€1,31M
4 room house with by the sea in Torre Pacheco, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,21M
4 room house with by the sea in Torre Pacheco, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,25M
4 room house with by the sea in Torre Pacheco, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,38M
4 room house with by the sea in Torre Pacheco, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, with private pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, with private pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
€336,500
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with by the sea, with private pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with by the sea, with private pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
€261,500
3 room house with by the sea in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa in the complex “Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort” in the city of Santa Rosalia. …
€376,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir