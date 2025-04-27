Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torre Pacheco
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Torre Pacheco, Spain

villas
75
chalets
7
bungalows
16
townhouses
11
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES IN TORRE-PACHECO Newly built complex of 2 semi-detached corner bungal…
$261,621
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Nice second-hand bungalow located in San Cayetano which is near San Javier with beautiful vi…
$139,499
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Torre Pacheco, Murcia An exclusive urbanization made up of 1…
$686,876
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES IN TORRE-PACHECO Newly built complex of 2 semi-detached corner bungal…
$231,475
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Semi-detached villas in Dolores, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of 28 one-level semi-…
$287,880
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go