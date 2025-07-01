Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torre Pacheco
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Garden

Bungalows with garden for sale in Torre Pacheco, Spain

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
New Construction Homes in Torre-Pacheco, Costa Cálida Modern Bungalows with Exceptional Fea…
$244,131
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
New Construction Homes in Torre-Pacheco, Costa Cálida Modern Bungalows with Exceptional Fea…
$267,382
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go