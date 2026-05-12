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Bungalows with garage for sale in Torre-Pacheco, Spain

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4 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Discover a new bungalow complex in the tranquil area of Torre Pacheco, surrounded by nature …
$247,094
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
$282,393
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a new residential bungalow complex in a quiet area of Torre Pacheco, surrounded by …
$270,627
Leave a request
Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a new bungalow complex in a quiet area of Torre Pacheco, surrounded by nature and g…
$281,352
Leave a request
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