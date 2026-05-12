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Pool Apartments for sale in Torre-Pacheco, Spain

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penthouses
44
2 BHK
104
3 BHK
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3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern ground-floor duplex with pool inside an exclusive resort with gym, restaurant, artifi…
$270,891
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3
Stunning penthouse with a roof top terrace, community pool  and green areas in a privileged …
$457,814
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant top-floor duplex with rooftop terrace located inside a resort with beach lagoon, sho…
$276,704
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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