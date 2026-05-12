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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Torre-Pacheco, Spain

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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant top-floor duplex with rooftop terrace located inside a resort with beach lagoon, sho…
$276,704
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