Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torre Pacheco
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Torre Pacheco, Spain

penthouses
21
2 BHK
44
3 BHK
58
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN A PRIVATE COMPLEX IN THE PROVINCE OF MURCIA Newly built resi…
$253,008
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
New promotion with views of Santa Rosalía Lake. There are 6 blocks of 7 apartments, a total …
$249,670
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN TORRE-PACHECO New build residential complex of apartments in Torre …
$144,268
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN A PRIVATE COMPLEX IN THE PROVINCE OF MURCIA Newly built resi…
$354,211
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN PRIVATE GATED RESORT IN PROVINCE OF MURCIA New Build residential co…
$258,283
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN TORRE-PACHECO New build residential complex of apartments in Torre …
$151,805
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN PRIVATE GATED RESORT IN PROVINCE OF MURCIA New Build residential co…
$307,808
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go