Apartments with garage for sale in Torre Pacheco, Spain

4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Apartments in Santa Rosalía Resort, Murcia, Costa Cálida There are 6 blocks of 7 apartments,…
$436,072
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
The homes have 2 and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as a garage space and storage room …
$346,068
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
The homes have 2 and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as a garage space and storage room …
$282,179
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Apartments in Santa Rosalía Resort, Murcia, Costa Cálida There are 6 blocks of 7 apartments,…
$283,409
