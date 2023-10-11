Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Teulada, Spain

apartments
7
houses
36
20 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Moraira Teulada, Alicante The villa is located in Morair…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
Stylish Villa with Contemporary and Spacious Design in Moraira Costa Blanca Villa in Moraira…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 568 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Spacious Villa with Contemporary Design in Moraira Costa Blanca The villa is located …
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 559 m²
Floor 3/3
Ready to Move Sea View Villa Near the Beach in Moraira This exquisite villa is located in Mo…
€2,18M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 3
Detached House in a Calm Area Close to the Beach in Moraira Teulada This house is located in…
€1,60M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 692 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea View Villa with a Private Garden and Pool in Moraira This villa is located 5 minutes fro…
€2,69M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 429 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa with Private Pool Close to Beaches and Amenities in Moraira Teulada This villa …
€2,89M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 896 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villa with a High Level of Privacy and Incredible Sea View in Moraira Teulada The l…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury Villa Nearby the Beach and Town Center of Moraira The villa is located in Moraira, a …
€1,70M
Bungalow 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Bungalow 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 590 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Villa with a Swimming Pool in Moraira Costa Blanca The villa for sale in Moraira is…
€3,35M
4 room house with by the sea in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 568 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the new modern luxury villa in Moraira. Due to its excellent location, the villa…
€3,25M
4 room house with by the sea in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,70M
4 room house with by the sea in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 544 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,68M
4 room house with by the sea in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,60M
4 room house with by the sea in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive, newly built villa in the green mountain zone of Moraira, 10 minutes by car from t…
€1,80M
4 room house with by the sea in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new modern villa by the sea in the city of Moraira. A two-level villa with an a…
€1,42M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 476 m²
Detached Villa in Moraira. Less than 2 kilometres from the Mediterranean Sea, you can find t…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 426 m²
Exclusive luxury villa range and situated in a commanding location less than 5 minutes driv…
€1,55M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 442 m²
Detached Villa in Moraira. Exclusive luxury villa range and situated in a commanding locatio…
€1,75M
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Teulada, Spain
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Teulada, Spain
Area 341 m²
A beautiful villa overlooking the sea is located in the small Spanish town of Moraira. The r…
€2,65M
