Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Tarragones
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses in Tarragones, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Salou, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Salou, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Residential complex of townhouses under construction in the city of Salou. The distance to t…
$564,314
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tarragones, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go