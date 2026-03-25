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Terraced Villas for sale in Tarifa, Spain

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4 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Large house in very bright historical town with a surface of approximately 350 m2. It has th…
$956,057
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Casa for sale in the town of Bologna. The property has two floors, a land of about 50 m2 and…
$810,008
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
In the city of Tarifa, Cadiks, by the road leading to the Sanctuary of Virgen de la Luz, ver…
$390,510
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OneOne
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
I sell a house in the heart of Tarify, ready to live. A unique house in the city according t…
$1,68M
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