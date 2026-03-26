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Villas with garage for sale in Tarifa, Spain

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
I sell a house in the heart of Tarify, ready to live. A unique house in the city according t…
$1,68M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
In the city of Tarifa, Cadiks, by the road leading to the Sanctuary of Virgen de la Luz, ver…
$390,510
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