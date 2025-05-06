Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Tarifa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Tarifa, Spain

2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Attic with wonderful views of Los Lances Beach. It is in urbanization with garden and pool.…
$390,510
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Beautiful attic located in the beach area with sea views belonging to a beautiful urbanizati…
$390,510
