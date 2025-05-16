Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Sierra de las Nieves
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Istan, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Istan, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Penthouse for Sale in Istán near Marbella in Costa del Sol Istán is a picturesque vil…
$346,965
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Floor 3/4
Flats with Luxury Design in Complex with Rich Amenities in Marbella Ojen The new-built flats…
$1,66M
Properties features in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

