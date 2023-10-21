Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Sierra de las Nieves

Commercial real estate in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

2 properties total found
Commercial in Ojen, Spain
Commercial
Ojen, Spain
Building plot 9 villas: 3547m2 for development Spectacular views. A very rare opportunity to…
€6,45M
Commercial in Ojen, Spain
Commercial
Ojen, Spain
Commercial site, La Mayrena, Costa del Sol. Suitable for hotels, spa, nursing homes, etc. d.…
€9,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir