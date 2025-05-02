Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

2 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/4
Flats with Luxury Design in Complex with Rich Amenities in Marbella Ojen The new-built flats…
$825,514
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Floor 3/4
Flats with Luxury Design in Complex with Rich Amenities in Marbella Ojen The new-built flats…
$1,66M
2 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats with Luxury Design in Complex with Rich Amenities in Marbella Ojen The new-built flats…
$825,514
3 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/4
Flats with Luxury Design in Complex with Rich Amenities in Marbella Ojen The new-built flats…
$1,03M
