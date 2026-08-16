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Apartments for sale in Sierra de Cadiz, Spain

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Olvera, Spain
Apartment
Olvera, Spain
Discover the beauty of Andalusia at Hotel Fuente del Pino - a unique opportunity to acquire …
$8,67M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Villamartin, Spain
Apartment
Villamartin, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Discover the charm of elegant flats boasting scenic nature views, nestled within a community…
$243,133
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Properties features in Sierra de Cadiz, Spain

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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