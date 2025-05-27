Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain

18 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 253 m²
Townhouse with three bedrooms for sale in a very prestigious area of Las Terrazas, Port Adri…
$1,48M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 2
House in Balearic
$3,93M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Discover the embodiment of rustic charm with this charming home in Portals. The house with 2…
$678,115
Villa 5 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
House in Balearic
$3,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
This spacious family home has 3 large bedrooms (with conversion options of 4) and is located…
$866,164
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
House in Balearic
$1,31M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanitzacio Galatzo, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanitzacio Galatzo, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
House in Balearic
$1,03M
Villa in Lluc, Spain
Villa
Lluc, Spain
Area 592 m²
House in Balearic
$3,66M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Esporles, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Esporles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
A new residential complex under construction in Esporles, just a 15-minute drive from the to…
$940,244
Villa 11 bedrooms in ses Illetes, Spain
Villa 11 bedrooms
ses Illetes, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 532 m²
Welcome to this semi-palace house located in the charming area of Sant'Agustín, Cala Nova, P…
$3,53M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Welcome to this house located in the picturesque Costa de la Calma, Calvia, Mallorca, Balear…
$1,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in sa Mola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
sa Mola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 298 m²
We have for sale this beautiful house in Cala Morages. This magnificent villa is located in …
$3,87M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Magnificent house with swimming pool for sale in Torrenov. We have the following layout: on …
$1,77M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
House in Balearic
$1,02M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
House in Balearic
$1,58M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
House in Balearic
$3,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Esporles, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Esporles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
A new residential complex under construction in Esporles, just a 15-minute drive from the to…
$854,767
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
We have a beautiful villa for sale in Santa Ponsa. The fully renovated house offers four bed…
$3,65M
