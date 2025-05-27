Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Serra de Tramuntana
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
Penthouse in Balearic
$626,829
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Penthouse in Balearic
$2,68M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cala Fornells, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cala Fornells, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
We present you a stunning penthouse duplex in the popular area of Peguera, Calvia. This spac…
$2,27M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Nesea II: Modern housing in PalmanovNesea II is a new residential development under construc…
$849,069
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go