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Houses for Sale in in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain

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Santa Ponsa
44
Andratx
18
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122 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 452 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale in Santa Ponsa, Palma de Mallorca (Spain) — €3,750,000 • Location: …
$4,40M
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Castle in Palmanova, Spain
Castle
Palmanova, Spain
Area 745 m²
Villa in Balearic
$13,98M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Villa in Balearic
$4,60M
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Castle 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Villa in Balearic
$2,15M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 536 m²
There is a luxury premium villa for sale, currently under construction, in one of the best l…
$11,49M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 820 m²
Villa Vista Mar y Golf is located in Nova Santa Ponsa. This place not only offers fantastic …
$5,23M
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Castle 4 bedrooms in Son Caliu, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Son Caliu, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 354 m²
We present to your attention a villa with a southern orientation, located in a residential a…
$5,75M
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Castle 7 bedrooms in sa Mola, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
sa Mola, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 145 m²
The iconic Villa Italia in the heart of the port of Andrac is for sale along with the renova…
$11,04M
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Mediterranean villa! This stunning property boasts a total plot area of 1,591 square meters,…
$2,15M
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Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
Located on one of the most beautiful streets of Nova Santa Ponsa, in a small, green and very…
$3,95M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
We present to your attention a stunning villa under construction in the desired area of Sant…
$3,43M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Villa in Balearic
$1,51M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 2
House in Balearic
$4,02M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
We present you an amazing opportunity to become the owner of a luxury villa in the desired a…
$2,31M
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Castle 6 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 540 m²
The unique property located in Port Andrach is for sale by Imperial Properties. Treat yourse…
$13,36M
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 766 m²
Villa in Balearic
$5,77M
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Castle 6 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 868 m²
Outstanding villa with sea views of the highest quality, very close to the beach (350 m), av…
$5,69M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 690 m²
Villa in Balearic
$3,49M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 622 m²
Welcome to a spacious villa located in the prestigious area of Nova Santa Ponsa on one of th…
$2,79M
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 014 m²
Exclusive villa on the ocean in the prestigious area of Sol de Mallorca, Calvia, Mallorca, B…
$29,05M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in ses Illetes, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
ses Illetes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Villa in Balearic
$8,15M
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 666 m²
Welcome to this villa in Santa Ponsa, Calvia, Majorca! This stunning property offers an epit…
$4,94M
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Castle 6 bedrooms in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Welcome to this beautiful finca in Calvia, Mallorca, located on 33,000 square meters of land…
$9,24M
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Castle 3 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 494 m²
Excellent house for sale in Costa den Blanes. The villa was built on a plot of 1,494 m2 and …
$9,88M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 521 m²
This modern villa, built with the participation of the famous Ma York architect Alejandro Pa…
$5,64M
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Castle 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Welcome to this charming villa located in the popular El Toro area of Calvia. This accommoda…
$764,538
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
Mansion in the style of the Finn, located in the picturesque town of Calvia, located in the …
$2,90M
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Castle 3 bedrooms in Andratx, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Andratx, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
House in Balearic
$931,767
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 475 m²
This new construction project will begin in the second half of 2023. This magnificent modern…
$4,36M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
This elegant, detached villa is located in the sought-after Marina Golf residential complex …
$2,07M
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