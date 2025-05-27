Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Serra de Tramuntana
  4. Residential
  5. Castle

Castles in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain

Santa Ponsa
34
Andratx
17
94 properties total found
Castle 6 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 788 m²
Enter the world of luxury living with this elegant villa built by the sea in the prestigious…
$33,62M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 050 m²
We present you a luxury villa located on the prestigious Santa Ponsa golf course in the cove…
$10,71M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Modern, beautifully decorated villa in the best location in the Costa den Blanes with majest…
$4,55M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 760 m²
Villa in Balearic
$11,28M
Castle 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Villa in Balearic
$2,11M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 691 m²
Floor 3
We offer for sale a new villa on a magnificent hill in Cala Llamp - Port Andrac. Outstanding…
$14,59M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Enter a luxurious life with this Bali style villa located in the heart of Santa Ponsa. Compl…
$3,36M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 359 m²
Villa in Balearic
$14,70M
Castle 7 bedrooms in ses Illetes, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
ses Illetes, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 911 m²
Villa in Balearic
$6,50M
Castle in Palmanova, Spain
Castle
Palmanova, Spain
Area 745 m²
Villa in Balearic
$13,68M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Villa in Balearic
$6,27M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
We present you an amazing opportunity to become the owner of a luxury villa in the desired a…
$2,27M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Cala Vinyes, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Cala Vinyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 409 m²
We present a magnificent property, a luxury villa of 409 m2 with a large plot of 1,382 m2. T…
$1,93M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 432 m²
Floor 3
Villa in Balearic
$1,47M
Castle 4 bedrooms in ses Illetes, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
ses Illetes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Villa in Balearic
$7,98M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 313 m²
This exquisite family villa is located in a charming residential area of the Costa de la Cal…
$2,04M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 626 m²
We present you a luxurious villa located on one of the best streets in Palmanovo, this accom…
$5,64M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
We present to your attention a stunning villa under construction in the desired area of Sant…
$3,36M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 666 m²
Welcome to this villa in Santa Ponsa, Calvia, Majorca! This stunning property offers an epit…
$4,84M
Castle 3 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Welcome to this villa in the beautiful Costa de la Calma, Calvia, Mallorca, Balearic Islands…
$1,31M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
We present you a charming villa located in the picturesque village of Calvia on the island o…
$2,22M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Exclusive offer from Imperial Properties is a beautiful 4-bedroom family villa, set on a sin…
$2,22M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Villa in Balearic
$1,94M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 528 m²
Villa in Balearic
$12,42M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
Located on one of the most beautiful streets of Nova Santa Ponsa, in a small, green and very…
$3,87M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 730 m²
We present to your attention a stunning villa under construction in the desired area of Sant…
$6,04M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
We present you a charming villa with great potential, located in the desired area of Santa P…
$1,20M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Welcome to this 6 bedroom villa located in the prestigious area of the Costa d'en Blanes, Ca…
$6,27M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 296 m²
Welcome to the villa located in Costa de la Calma, Calvia, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain…
$1,08M
Castle 3 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 494 m²
Excellent house for sale in Costa den Blanes. The villa was built on a plot of 1,494 m2 and …
$9,69M
Properties features in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain

