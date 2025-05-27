Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Serra de Tramuntana
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain

Santa Ponsa
22
Andratx
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
47 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Welcome to this apartment in Ses Penyes Rotges, located in the prestigious area of Nova Sant…
$894,656
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Nesea II: Modern housing in PalmanovNesea II is a new residential development under construc…
$826,275
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Floor 14
Apartments in Balearic
$968,736
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
We present to you this spacious ground floor apartment located in the community of Avintia M…
$1,13M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Conveniently located near the center of Santa Ponsa and all amenities, a short walk from the…
$906,053
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$666,718
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
Penthouse in Balearic
$626,829
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is up for sale. This 8-…
$1,97M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Penthouse in Balearic
$2,68M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is already up for sale.…
$1,77M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bendinat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Welcome to this exclusive detached villa located in the popular Las Terrazas community in th…
$2,62M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is already up for sale.…
$3,32M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is already up for sale.…
$3,38M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
We present you a spacious penthouse in the popular Flor de Golf complex, located in the char…
$997,228
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 10
Apartments in Balearic
$682,674
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in Balearic
$1,13M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Andratx, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Andratx, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Spacious luxury apartment located in the popular exclusive village of Zinnia Ocean in Camp d…
$2,51M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cala Fornells, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cala Fornells, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
We present you a stunning penthouse duplex in the popular area of Peguera, Calvia. This spac…
$2,27M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Apartment for sale in Santa Ponsa
$1,92M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in sa Mola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
sa Mola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
This fully renovated 112 sqm apartment in Cala Llampe, Andrac offers a unique lifestyle in a…
$1,82M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$2,12M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in ses Illetes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
ses Illetes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
This 78 sqm apartment, renovated in 2024, offers a comfortable living space in the desired a…
$910,612
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$667,858
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bendinat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
We present to your attention a conveniently located apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
$831,973
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Located in the prestigious Nova Santa Ponca area on the southwest coast of Mallorca in the C…
$888,958
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$968,736
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
An exceptionally luxurious ground floor in a very prestigious residential area in the southw…
$1,08M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Peguera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Peguera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
We present you a two-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms in the desired area of Peguera, Ca…
$1,37M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is already up for sale.…
$1,93M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$1,33M
Leave a request

Property types in Serra de Tramuntana

penthouses
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go