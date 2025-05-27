Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain

Castle 6 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 788 m²
Enter the world of luxury living with this elegant villa built by the sea in the prestigious…
$33,62M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 050 m²
We present you a luxury villa located on the prestigious Santa Ponsa golf course in the cove…
$10,71M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 253 m²
Townhouse with three bedrooms for sale in a very prestigious area of Las Terrazas, Port Adri…
$1,48M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Modern, beautifully decorated villa in the best location in the Costa den Blanes with majest…
$4,55M
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Welcome to this apartment in Ses Penyes Rotges, located in the prestigious area of Nova Sant…
$894,656
3 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Nesea II: Modern housing in PalmanovNesea II is a new residential development under construc…
$826,275
Castle 7 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 760 m²
Villa in Balearic
$11,28M
3 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Floor 14
Apartments in Balearic
$968,736
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
We present to you this spacious ground floor apartment located in the community of Avintia M…
$1,13M
Castle 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Villa in Balearic
$2,11M
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Conveniently located near the center of Santa Ponsa and all amenities, a short walk from the…
$906,053
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 2
House in Balearic
$3,93M
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$666,718
Castle 6 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 691 m²
Floor 3
We offer for sale a new villa on a magnificent hill in Cala Llamp - Port Andrac. Outstanding…
$14,59M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Enter a luxurious life with this Bali style villa located in the heart of Santa Ponsa. Compl…
$3,36M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
Penthouse in Balearic
$626,829
Castle 4 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 359 m²
Villa in Balearic
$14,70M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Discover the embodiment of rustic charm with this charming home in Portals. The house with 2…
$678,115
Castle 7 bedrooms in ses Illetes, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
ses Illetes, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 911 m²
Villa in Balearic
$6,50M
Castle in Palmanova, Spain
Castle
Palmanova, Spain
Area 745 m²
Villa in Balearic
$13,68M
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is up for sale. This 8-…
$1,97M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Villa in Balearic
$6,27M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Penthouse in Balearic
$2,68M
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is already up for sale.…
$1,77M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
We present you an amazing opportunity to become the owner of a luxury villa in the desired a…
$2,27M
3 bedroom apartment in Bendinat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Welcome to this exclusive detached villa located in the popular Las Terrazas community in th…
$2,62M
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is already up for sale.…
$3,32M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Cala Vinyes, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Cala Vinyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 409 m²
We present a magnificent property, a luxury villa of 409 m2 with a large plot of 1,382 m2. T…
$1,93M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 432 m²
Floor 3
Villa in Balearic
$1,47M
Castle 4 bedrooms in ses Illetes, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
ses Illetes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Villa in Balearic
$7,98M
