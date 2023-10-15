Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Selva

Pool Residential properties for sale in Selva, Spain

Lloret de Mar
23
Tossa de Mar
8
Sils
3
14 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Sils, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Sils, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 687 m²
€1,98M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 453 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
€850,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 696 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
€720,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 468 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern and comfortable house with all the comforts and sea views, located in the prestigio…
€950,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center in Lloret de Mar, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Well renovated apartment in the center of Lloret de Mar, 100 meters from the sea and the tow…
€85,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
The magnificent and comfortable three-story house for permanent residence is located in the …
€730,000
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Lloret de Mar, Spain
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 3
An excellent home for a large family is 90 meters ( 2 minutes walk ) from the beautiful isol…
€1,60M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
This cozy mansion is located in the elite urbanization of Cala Sant Francesc in Blanes, next…
€1,85M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
The modern, spacious villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Santa Mar & iacute;…
€2,55M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tossa de Mar, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 2
The panoramic villa is located on the prestigious urbanization of Santa Maria de Llorell in …
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 490 m²
Exclusive villa located on the first line in one of the most prestigious corners of Costa B…
€3,80M
3 room house with balcony, with swimming pool, with garden in Caldes de Malavella, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with swimming pool, with garden
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 596 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a new villa built in 2017, is located on one of the best golf resorts in Europe . …
€1,75M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Caldes de Malavella, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
We present a two-level villa for the project of an English architect, awarded with a speci…
€1,80M
4 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Caldes de Malavella, Spain
4 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 664 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale villa of original Lavand-Balca design, built to the latest world standards, in an…
Price on request

Property types in Selva

apartments
houses

Properties features in Selva, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir