Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Selva
  5. Land

Seaview Lands for Sale in Selva, Spain

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 469 m²
Land for sale with an area of 469 m2 for the construction of a house located in the very qui…
€80,000
Plot of land in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 786 m²
Fantastic plot in Lloret de Mar. Located in a residential area in the upper area of ​​Lloret…
€175,000
Plot of land in Serra Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Serra Brava, Spain
Area 1 750 m²
Plot 3 km from the beaches of Lloret del Mar with spectacular views of the sea in the luxury…
€78,000
Plot of land in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
For sale plot of 1045 m2 for the construction of a house in the urbanization of Serra Brava,…
€120,000
Plot of land in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 920 m²
€350,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir