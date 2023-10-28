Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Segria
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Segria, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Segria, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Segria, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Villa for sale with 5 bedrooms in one of the picturesque areas of the southwestern coast of …
€790,000

Properties features in Segria, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir