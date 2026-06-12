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Terraced Villas for sale in Santa Ursula, Spain

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Ursula, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Exclusive detached villa with ocean views in Santa Úrsula (Cuesta de la Villa area) — a rare…
$660,016
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