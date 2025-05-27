Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 beds semidetached villa near the beach & Alicante airport. Modern style semi-detached hous…
$398,828
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Luxury detached villas with 4 bedrooms in Gran Alacant . Is a modern design house, bright an…
$556,069
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2/3 bedroom townhouses in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca The American kitchen leads to the livin…
$310,779
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Large luxury 4 beds detached villa near the beach in Gran Alacant. Modern-style 4 bedrooms &…
$497,754
