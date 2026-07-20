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Villas with garden for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

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4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Beautiful villa with private pool, garden and basement level located on a quite area close t…
$496,615
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Large family villa with swimming pool and huge plot located on a residential area close to A…
$618,051
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful villa with private pool, garden and basement level located on a quite area close t…
$449,369
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
OkeaskOkeask
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Nice beach villa with private pool and garden located on a quite area close to Alicante W…
$510,348
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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