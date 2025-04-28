Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Santa Pola
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 BEDROOM BUNGALOWS IN EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL IN GRAN ALACANT! Discover this exclusive resid…
$306,839
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Triplex semi-detached house , near "Pola Park", Gran Playa area . Santa Pola (Alicante) We …
$183,027
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
$215,218
