Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Santa Pola
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
$296,073
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SANTA POLA Modern gated residential complex comprising 3 bl…
$541,490
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SANTA POLA Modern gated residential complex comprising 3 bl…
$437,357
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go