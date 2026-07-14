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Penthouses near golf course for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/3
Elegant penthouse with private terrace and parking space, location providing an ideal combin…
$335,646
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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