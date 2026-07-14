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Penthouses with garage for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

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6 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Discover an exclusive new residential complex in Santa Pola, created for those who value qua…
$472,127
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Discover an exclusive new building in Santa Pola, designed for those who value quality, comf…
$370,017
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Discover an exclusive new residential project in Santa Pol, created for those who value qual…
$444,020
Leave a request
Value OneValue One
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Discover an exclusive new residential complex in Santa Pol, created for those who value qual…
$444,020
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Discover an exclusive new residential complex in Santa Pola, created for those who value qua…
$472,127
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Discover this exclusive new building in Santa Pol, designed for those who value quality, com…
$432,635
Leave a request
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