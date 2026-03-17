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Pool Houses for Sale in in Santa Pola, Spain

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Nice beach villa with private pool and garden located on a quite area close to Alicante W…
$510,348
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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