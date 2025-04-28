Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Santa Pola
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

villas
6
bungalows
27
townhouses
15
duplexes
7
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
$215,218
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go