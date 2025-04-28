Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

villas
6
bungalows
27
townhouses
15
duplexes
7
5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 BEDROOM BUNGALOWS IN EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL IN GRAN ALACANT! Discover this exclusive resid…
$306,839
2 bedroom house in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom house
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Bungalow with 2 bedrooms AURA is a new elite residential complex consisting of only 76 prope…
$292,285
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Triplex semi-detached house , near "Pola Park", Gran Playa area . Santa Pola (Alicante) We …
$183,027
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Bungalow located 50 meters from the new "Polamax" shopping center, with cinemas, supermarket…
$306,839
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
$215,218
