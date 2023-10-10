Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Santa Pola
  5. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Santa Pola, Spain

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€285,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir