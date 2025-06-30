Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Santa Pola
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Terrace

Terraced Bungalows in Santa Pola, Spain

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Bungalow located 50 meters from the new "Polamax" shopping center, with cinemas, supermarket…
$306,839
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
BUNGALOWS IN SANTIAGO BERNABEU AREA IN SANTA POLA !!! Located on the second line of Playa S…
$306,839
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go