Terraced Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

36 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
$430,729
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Apartment in Santa Pola near the Playa Lisa beach , with elevator and communal pool in a ver…
$143,192
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Apartment for sale on the first line of Varadero beach in Santa Pola with frontal views of t…
$212,376
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
$296,073
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Iconic is a new complex that is located in one of the greenest and most picturesque places i…
$304,175
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
The project consists of four apartment staircases. On the ground, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors th…
$297,547
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SANTA POLA Modern gated residential complex comprising 3 bl…
$541,490
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, AT 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, COSTA BLANCA…
$371,437
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
$441,634
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SANTA POLA New Build modern gated residential complex consi…
$315,149
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
$232,837
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
$392,563
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, AT 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, COSTA BLANCA…
$349,904
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
$250,804
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Duplex apartment with basement for sale in Gran Alacant.  The residential has green areas, c…
$201,734
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca A new residential complex with 120 apartme…
$294,422
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Apartments for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca A new residential complex with 120 apartme…
$299,875
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
RESIDENTIAL WITH SEA VIEWS IN SANTA POLA !!! Residential complex consisting of 2 and 3 bedr…
$290,690
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SANTA POLA New Build modern gated residential complex consi…
$301,879
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Apartment for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca The property has 3 bedrooms with fitted war…
$212,638
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Apartment for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca The property has 3 bedrooms with fitted war…
$212,638
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, AT 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, COSTA BLANCA…
$421,586
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments near the beach The housing estate of Villa Mediterraneo is locateded in one of ex…
$239,773
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, ON THE COSTA BL…
$330,096
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
$632,463
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SANTA POLA Modern gated residential complex comprising 3 bl…
$437,357
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SANTA POLA New Build modern apartments are situated in the city cen…
$254,153
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant.…
$322,811
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Housing in Alicante in the port , in the fishing village of Santa Pola . It is a floor con…
$116,276
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsUseful area: 72 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There i…
$259,604
