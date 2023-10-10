Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Santa Pola, Spain

Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€395,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€580,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€520,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€395,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€395,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€289,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€325,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€230,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€280,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€243,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€355,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€340,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious Apartments with Sea View Just 12 Minutes From Alicante Airport Gran Alacant is a gr…
€270,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 4
Penthouses with Unique Views in Alicante Santa Pola The penthouses are located in Santa Pola…
€369,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€280,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€245,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
€289,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with basement, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with basement, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Duplex apartment with basement for sale in Gran Alacant.  The residential has green are…
€190,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
€340,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€205,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€270,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Apartments for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca A new residential complex with 120 apartme…
€240,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca A new residential complex with 120 apartme…
€265,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
2 beds brand new key ready apartments in Gran Alacant . 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms brand new a…
€132,500
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartment in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola. Luxury apartments in Gran Alacant. They consist of 3 …
€185,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartment in Santa Pola. Residential is located in Santa Pola’s best area, a 50 meters away …
€242,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2 beds ground floor apartments in Gran Alacant. 2 bedrooms luxury apartments with a private…
€170,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Apartment in Arenales del Sol. Luxury apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms in Gran Alacant. Locat…
€310,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Apartment in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola. Luxury apartments in Gran Alacant. They consist of 2 …
€204,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Ground floor apartment in Santa Pola. It consists of 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, living-dini…
€134,000
